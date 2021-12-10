Telangana CM inspects construction of Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inspected the construction work of the new state Secretariat and directed the officials concerned to speed up the works and make the new complex available to people at the earliest.

He expressed satisfaction over the speedy progress of works and congratulated Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and other officials for their efforts.

KCR, as the CM is popularly known, minutely examined the work, which has reached the final stage after the completion of the concrete works. He discussed various aspects with the minister, R&B officials and representatives of the work agencies.

He went around ministers’ chambers, parking areas, secretaries and VIPs chambers and gave a few suggestions to the officials. He also went around different floors and corridors.

The CM also gave suggestions with regard to the elevation and other final works. The officials kept as exhibits, gliding lights, granite and other models, which will be used for the decoration of the exteriors. KCR examined their quality and the colour designs. He suggested that the elevation should be bright and beautiful.

The officials also showed to the CM wall gliding lights, UPPVC windows, aluminium fabrications, fluoride marbles, and various types of granite. The CM sought advice from Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and others and finalised some models. The CM also examined model water fountain, landscapes, rest rooms, and meeting halls. The officials explained to the CM about the sky lounge.

KCR expressed happiness over the way the construction is taking place as he had planned. He congratulated Minister Prashanth Reddy and Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy.

The CM said the new secretariat should be one of the beautiful ones in the country. He also instructed the officials to maintain the quality. He also wanted them to study the constructions of other Secretariats in the states and take some good and useful tips from them.