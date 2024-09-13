Telangana CM invites Amit Shah to attend ‘people’s governance day’ celebration on Sep 17

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah and three other Union Ministers to attend the ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ (celebration of people’s governance day) being organised by his government on September 17.

September 17 is the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Revanth Reddy has written to Shah inviting him to be the special guest at the event on September 17 being organised to celebrate the beginning of the era of democracy in Telangana in 1948, an official release said Friday night.

Revanth Reddy has also written to Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar inviting them to the event.

September 17, 1948 is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

While the BJP calls it a ‘liberation day’, the previous BRS regime had celebrated the day as ‘National Integration Day’.