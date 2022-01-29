Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 1 cr, house for Padma Shri awardee

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao felicitated legendary Kinnera player, Padma Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah, on Friday, after the Government of India announced the prestigious Padma Award for the latter.

KCR announced a gift of rupees one crore and a house to Mogilaiah.

While appreciating Mogilaiah, the CM said thanked him for preserving the form of art, Kineera, that the entire state held its pride in.

He directed the MLA Guvvala Balaraju to work alongside Mogilaiah to identify a favorable site for the house and make necessary arrangements to oversee its construction.

Stating that the state strives to support such artists and revive its art forms, he announced that the state was providing an honorarium to recognise Mogilaiah’s services towards the art form.

Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Ch Malla Reddy, MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy, and others were present.

Padma Shri ‘Kinnera’ Mogilaiah

Darshanam Mogilaiah is Telangana’s last 12 step Kinner player, popularly known as ‘Kinnera Mogilaiah’, who hails from a Madiga (Dalit) family in the Ausalikunta village of Lingala mandal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

Kinnera is a musical instrument that is made using thread and bamboo sticks, honey, wax, horns, round pumpkins, and mirrors.

The instrument that is predominantly associated with the Dalit community can play melodious tunes as per the requirement of the artist. It goes hand in hand with the narration of folk tales that are about various human emotions, local heroes, cultures, and nature.