Telangana CM KCR extends support to Central Vista Project

Hyderabad: Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony and the ‘bhumi pujan’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday extended support for the Central government’s most ambitious Central Vista Project.

“I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista,” KCR said.

In a letter addressed to Modi, KCR noted that ‘the project was long overdue’, adding that the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with the colonial past.

“The new Central Vista project will be a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India. I wish for the speedy completion of this prestigious and nationally important project,” the letter, released by the Chief Minister’s office read.

KCR believes that Central Vista project will be a symbol of self esteem.

Central Vista Project

The Central Vista redevelopment project envisages a construction plan to give India’s power corridor a new spatial identity in what is usually called Lutyen’s Delhi. The existing buildings for Parliament, various offices of the central government, the residence of the prime minister and also the vice-president’s house, have been found to be inadequate by the existing government. New buildings will be constructed along the Rashtrapati Bhavan-India Gate stretch of the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The new Parliament Building Complex, triangular in shape spread over 64,500 square meters, is described as the pivot of the Central Vista project design. It is designed to be much bigger than the existing Parliament building and will be able to house 1,224 Members of Parliament.

Here is the first look of the Parliament building.

PM Modi will participate in the foundation laying ceremony and perform the ‘bhumi pujan’ for the parliament complex on Thursday. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that the new building will be functional by August 15, 2021.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to halt all construction activities related to the Central Vista project but allowed it to go ahead with the foundation laying ceremony.