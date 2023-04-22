Telangana: CM KCR participates in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday extended Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to Muslims across India and participated in Ramzan celebrations at State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali’s residence.

Upon invitation by the home minister and his family, KCR along with a few ministers, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leaders participated in the celebrations.

The chief minister was felicitated by Mahmood Ali’s family after which he took part in a traditional feast.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy and other leaders conveyed greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Also Read Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with great enthusiasm in Telangana

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs and mosques with the devout attending special prayers in large numbers at Mir Alam Eidgah, Hockey Ground at Masab Tank among other places in the city and in other parts of the state

Attended the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr along with Hon’ble Chief Minister KCR Garu, Ministers & Other Dignitaries at Ministers Quarters organised by Minister @mahmoodalibrs Garu. #EidMubarak #Ramzaan pic.twitter.com/gpJxOo02rU — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) April 22, 2023

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana ministers also took part in prayers. Owaisi greeted people on the holy festival at an Eidgah.

(With inputs from PTI)