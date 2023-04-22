Telangana: CM KCR participates in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

The chief minister was joined by ministers, MLAs and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leaders in the celebrations. 

CM KCR participates in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at Home Minister's residence. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday extended Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to Muslims across India and participated in Ramzan celebrations at State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali’s residence. 

Upon invitation by the home minister and his family, KCR along with a few ministers, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leaders participated in the celebrations.

The chief minister was felicitated by Mahmood Ali’s family after which he took part in a traditional feast.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy and other leaders conveyed greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

(With inputs from PTI)

