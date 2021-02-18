Telangana CM KCR sees off chader to be presented at Ajmer Dargah

By News Desk|   Updated: 18th February 2021 6:44 pm IST
The chader being displayed by Muslim community elders before the chief minister at Pragathi Bhavan.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday saw off the chader (Gilaf) to be presented at the Ajmer Dargah Urs celebrations.

The chader, specially designed to be presented in the dargah, was displayed by Muslim community elders before the chief minister at Pragathi Bhavan here.

The religious leaders offered special prayers on the occasion and prayed for Telangana’s prosperity on all fronts including the agricultural sector.

On the occasion, the CM conveyed his best wishes to the Muslim fraternity.  

State home minister Mahmood Ali, Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem, MLCs Mohd. Fareeduddin, Farooq Hussain, MLA Mohd. Shakeel, TRS Minority Cell chairman Khaja Mujeebuddin, Mufti Sayyed Yousuf, Corporator Baba Fasiuddin graced the occasion.

