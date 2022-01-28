CM KCR to chair key meet today on narcotics supply, trade

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is about to chair a key meeting on Friday regarding the supply of narcotics and its trade in the state.

In a review meeting held on Wednesday by the CM, he had decided to hold a conference at Pragathi Bhavan here on Jan 28 (Friday), “State Police and Excise Conference” to take up measures and action to control and eliminate the use of Narcotic drugs in the State. The conference will be chaired by CM KCR, Home Minister, Excise Minister, CS, DGP, DGs, all-district SPs, Commissioners, DCPs, and the state Excise departments SPs, and other officers concerned will participate.

The CM had instructed the DGP to form a special Narcotic and Organized Crime Control Cell (Counter Intelligence Cell) in the police department with 1000 members. The Special Cell would work under the DGP and it will perform special duties to take stringent measures to control and eliminate narcotic drugs abuse and against organized crimes.