Telangana CM KCR to meet PM Modi in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) who is currently on a visit to Delhi, is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the paddy procurement issue in the state.

KCR is also expected to deliberate over other pending issues in the state. Based on the discussions with the Prime Minister, KCR will address the farmers on paddy cultivation. The chief minister will also address the Yasagni crops.

He is likely to discuss issues such as Krishna water sharing, setting up of Krishna tribunal, tribal reservation, scheduled caste census. KCR may also meet Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over water allocation in Krishna and Godavari basins.

KCR may meet like-minded leaders over Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill

Speculations are rife that the TRS chief may meet Union minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on issues pertaining to paddy procurement. According to a report by Telangana Today, Rao is expected to meet the farmers protesting at the border. It is likely that he would also meet political leaders who are on the same page with regards to the withdrawal of the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill and legislation to back the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops.