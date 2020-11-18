Telangana CM KCR willing, but FCI blocks bonus for fine rice

Hyderabad: While the farmers resorted to agitate demanding a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 per quintal for the crop, the Telangana government is not likely to provide ‘sanna biyyam’ bonus.

Expressing their inability to make payments, the officials on Friday expressed that conditions mandated by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) would not allow the State government to pay even a single rupee over and above Rs 1,888 per quintal for the super fine variety of paddy.

As quoted by The Indian Express sources in the Civil Supplies department “Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is willing to pay the bonus, officials informed him that the FCI norms would not allow it.”

Moreover, out of 70 to 80 lakh the FCI would take only 20 tonnes of paddy, reports Indian Express.

Furthermore, it is said that the FCI procured 8.5 lakh tonnes of paddy, which includes 1.6 lakh tonnes of fine variety at Rs 1,888 per quintal.