Telangana CM meets Rajnath Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi and took up several state issues, including the transfer of defence land in Hyderabad to state government, with them.

The chief minister appealed to the Centre to transfer 2,450 acres of defence lands to the Telangana Government for taking up widening of roads and other civic infrastructure development projects in Hyderabad, according to an official statement released here.

Observing that the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a defence establishment, is using 2,462 acres of state government land near here, Revanth Reddy sought transfer of 2,450 acres of land for the construction of roads, flyovers and other infrastructure in Hyderabad city as well as surrounding areas.

“CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the defence minister to accept the mutual transfer of lands of the state government and the defence,” the official release said.

The chief minister appealed to Khattar to sanction 2.70 lakh houses to Telangana under the BLC (Beneficiary-led Construction) model in the 2024-25 financial year.