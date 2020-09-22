Telangana CM, ministers attend wedding of Owaisi’s daughter

The ceremony was held at the MP's residence at Shastripuram in the old city Tuesday night.

By Mansoor Published: 22nd September 2020 11:51 pm IST

Hyderabad: The marriage of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s daughter was held at his residence on Tuesday with a limited number of guests because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, ministers Mahmood Ali and Eatala Rajender, and some TRS leaders were among the prominent invitees.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar also attended the reception.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s second daughter has entered into the wedlock with Dr. Abid Ali Khan, son of Dr. Mazharuddin Ali Khan, who has long been associated with Owaisi Hospital.

AThe MP’s younger brother and AIMIM leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, and other family members welcomed the guests.

As per the wedding card, photography and videography were prohibited at the function while wearing of masks was mandatory.

Source: PTI
