Telangana: CM, ministers sign first orders from new secretariat

Hyderabad: The new Dr BR Ambedkar secretariat witnesses various minister, secretaries and government officials starting their operations on Sunday after the inauguration by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

KCR did his very first signature, in the new secretariat, on the regularisation of the services of Contract personnel file. In a total of 40 categories, 5540 contract employees are regularised through these orders.

State home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali signed the ‘Reorganisation and sanction of posts in Tri Commissionarates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda’ order after taking charge in his new office. The minister, along with others present at the event, offered prayers in his chambers.

— Mohammed Mahmood Ali (@mahmoodalibrs) April 30, 2023

Minister of Energy, G Jagadish Reddy performed a pooja in his new office following which he signed the agriculture electric subsidy file. Rs 958 crore 33 lakhs were sanctioned to the Telangana DISCOMs for agriculture electricity in the month of May.

— Jagadish Reddy G (@jagadishBRS) April 30, 2023

Animal husbandry and fisheries minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav signed the file on the free distribution of fish. Files regarding the distribution of sheep under the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Rs 70,000 crore grant for the mega-dairy construction were also signed.