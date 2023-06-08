Telangana CM to launch financial aid scheme for BC artisans on June 9

Hyderabad: In order to support BC artisans, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch a financial assistance scheme for artisans and craftsmen from backward classes at Mancherial on June 9.

Under the scheme, Rs 1 lakh will be given to artisans with KCR personally handing over the cheques to beneficiaries.

Guidelines have been issued to identify artisans eligible for the scheme. District collectors have been instructed to ground at least 50 units on the inaugural day, marking Samkshema Dinotsavam (Welfare Day) which is to be held as part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation.

BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar and finance minister T Harish Rao held a video conference with collectors and directed them to organise the event in addition to ensuring that the scheme is not misused.

Financial assistance which will be provided to the artisans, without any bank linkage, is envisaged for the socio-economic development of artisans.

“The new scheme would be an ongoing programme under which beneficiaries will be identified and cheques will be distributed by MLAs concerned to beneficiaries on the 15th of every month,” said Kamalakar.

On the inaugural day on June 9, the MLAs will distribute the cheques to the beneficiaries in their respective constituencies.

The minister further reiterated that the applications from eligible persons would be accepted through the designated portal online to ensure transparency.

“Apart from providing necessary tools and raw materials to the artisans under the scheme, the state government will monitor the beneficiaries for a period of two years to ensure that they have a sustainable livelihood,” said the minister.

Harish Rao, who participated in the video conference from Sangareddy, asked the district collectors to take utmost care in identifying the poorest of the poor artisan to avoid misuse of funds.

While reviewing the Health Day arrangements to be held on June 14, Harish Rao asked district collectors to identify at least 15 women in each constituency to distribute KCR Nutrition Kits during the celebrations.

The collectors were also told to make arrangements for the distribution of sarees and BP checking instruments to ANMs and ASHA workers.

“Merit certificates under five categories will be distributed to medical professionals on the same day,” said Rao.

“Patients who have been treated for dialysis, Kanti Velugu and other ailments, should be encouraged to share their experiences during the programme,” added the health minister.