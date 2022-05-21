Telangana CM to visit Mohalla clinic in Delhi

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao accompanied by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Mohalla clinic in the national capital on Saturday at 5 pm. Both the chief ministers will also visit a Delhi Government school.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is on an India tour to attend national-level political and social programs.

On May 20, the chief minister met different political party leaders, and economic experts in Delhi to discuss the country’s economic conditions.

He will visit Chandigarh on May 22 to console 600 families of farmers who died during the nationwide farmers’ agitation. Rao will distribute Rs 3 lakh cheque as financial assistance to each family.

He will distribute cheques along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The cheques will be given to the farmers’ families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. On May 26, the chief minister will visit Bengaluru where he will meet former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. The next day, he will go to Ralegan-Siddhi in Maharashtra where he is scheduled to meet social activist Anna Hazare. Later, he will go to Shirdi and offers prayers to Shri Saibaba.

KCR is expected to visit West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 or 30 where he will meet the families of the soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley incident in 2020.

The chief minister will extend financial support to bereaved families as announced earlier.