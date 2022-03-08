Telangana coal mine mishap: Rescue efforts continue

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th March 2022 12:03 pm IST
Representational Image (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Rescue operations continued on Tuesday at the underground coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd in Peddapalli district, where four people are still trapped following an accident.

Efforts are underway to rescue the remaining four people, including two officials. The rescue team is manually removing the debris, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm on Monday when a portion of the roof of the mine collapsed during supporting work.

Seven people got trapped under the debris and subsequently three of them were rescued, they said adding those rescued were shifted to a hospital.

