Telangana: Coal production affected in Singareni mines due to rains

Hyderabad: Following the heavy rains on Sunday night, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) coal mine in the erstwhile Khammam region took a hit.

At JK 5 OC in Yellandu Mandal and at Koyagudem OC in Tekulapalli mandal, removal activities and 6000 tonnes of coal output were impacted. Similar to Kothagudem, the production of 3000 tonnes of coals at GK OC was hampered during the night shift because rainwater gathered in the mine and rendered the mine rails slick.

The downpour yesterday night had an impact on the removal of 1.50 lakh cubic metres of overburden and roughly 25000 tonnes of coal output at JVR and Kistaram OCs in Sathupalli Mandal of Khammam district.

The highest rainfall recorded in Yellandu maximum of 7.6 cm in the previous 24 hours. Rainfall totals at Pinapaka were 5.5 cm, Kothagudem 4.6 cm, Aswaouram 3.5, and Tekulapalli 3.2cm.

According to a report by Telangana Today, rainfall totals of 3.4 cm in Singarani Mandal, 2.4 cm in Enkoor and 2.1 cm in Sathupalli Mandal were reported in Khammam district.