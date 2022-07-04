Telangana: Coal production affected in Singareni mines due to rains

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th July 2022 9:48 pm IST
Coal, petroleum products' production fuel Oct industry growth
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Following the heavy rains on Sunday night, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) coal mine in the erstwhile Khammam region took a hit.

At JK 5 OC in Yellandu Mandal and at Koyagudem OC in Tekulapalli mandal, removal activities and 6000 tonnes of coal output were impacted. Similar to Kothagudem, the production of 3000 tonnes of coals at GK OC was hampered during the night shift because rainwater gathered in the mine and rendered the mine rails slick.

Also Read
GOCL signs deals worth Rs 434 cr with Singareni Collieries, HAL

The downpour yesterday night had an impact on the removal of 1.50 lakh cubic metres of overburden and roughly 25000 tonnes of coal output at JVR and Kistaram OCs in Sathupalli Mandal of Khammam district.

MS Education Academy

The highest rainfall recorded in Yellandu maximum of 7.6 cm in the previous 24 hours. Rainfall totals at Pinapaka were 5.5 cm, Kothagudem 4.6 cm, Aswaouram 3.5, and Tekulapalli 3.2cm.

According to a report by Telangana Today, rainfall totals of 3.4 cm in Singarani Mandal, 2.4 cm in Enkoor and 2.1 cm in Sathupalli Mandal were reported in Khammam district.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button