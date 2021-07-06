Telangana colleges to have common almanac in 2021-22 academic year

Hyderabad: In a meeting held between the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and the vice-chancellors of six universities in the state, it was decided on a common almanac for the coming academic year starting from September 1.

The meeting also decided on a three-phase schedule for Degree Online Services, Telangana, (DOST) portal for registering examinations from July 1 to August 18. The meeting recognized that some colleges have zero admissions and unless they work to ensure proper functioning, they would not be added to the DOST portal. As things stand, Osmania University issued a list of sixty colleges that have been exempted from the DOST portal.

The representative of different varsities present at the meeting agreed on a common entrance exam for Ph.D. admissions and constituted a separate committee for overlooking the same.

“The meeting also decided to start a resource-sharing system based on the geographic location of various colleges and we have also decided to add Bachelors of Honors course to four universities,” added Mr. R. Limbadri, Vice-Chairman of TSCHE.

The vice-chancellors of Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Osmania University, Palamaru University, Satavahana University and Telangana University were present at the meeting.