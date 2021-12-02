Telangana: Common academic calendar to be implemented in 6 universities

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 3rd December 2021 10:23 am IST
Osmania University

Hyderabad: Six universities of Telangana have decided to implement a common academic calendar. These universities – Osmania, Kakatiya, Palmor, Telangana, Satavahana and Mahatma Gandhi – shall hold the classes for PG courses as well as entrance semester exams simultaneously from the current academic year.

The current academic year is likely to be released by December 16. These six universities were implementing their own academic calendar separately in the past which were leading to a number of difficulties.

The Chairman of Telangana Higher Education Prof Limbadri informed that decision has been taken in a meeting with the vice-chancellors of these universities to implement a common academic calendar to remove these difficulties.

Prof. Lambodari has informed that a common post-graduate entrance test is being held for admission into these 6 universities.

The vice-chancellors meeting has also resolved to set up a help center to check ragging and other personnel issues of the students. Such a helpline is currently in operation in Osmania University.

