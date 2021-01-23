Telangana: Complaint filed against ‘corrupt’ Waqf officials

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged against inspector and member of Waqf by Masjid Committee members of Madikunta Village, Sadhashivpet Mandal under Sanga Reddy district on Saturday for corruption.

According to village sarpanch Mohd. Arifuddin, for the past year, Waqf Inspector Khadar and Waqf Board member Waheed Ahmed along with local political leaders have been making money from Waqf land grabbers instead of taking action against those who have encroached their properties in the village.

“Even after several complaints were made to Telangana Waqf Board, no action was taken against the land encroachers,” added Mohd Arifuddin.

“Waqf inspector also threatened us if we take the issue to the authorities, the official will beat the villagers along with local leaders,” alleged Arifuddin.

Members of the Masjid committee along with villagers of Madikunta met Chairman of Telangana Waqf Board, Mohammed Saleem and demanded to take action against the ‘corrupt’ officers as well as the land encroachers.

Accepting the complaint, the Chairman assured that he would take strict action against the officials.

Further, he also said that he would take possession of the land encroachers under the control of the Waqf board.