Telangana Cong chief Revanth Reddy arrested; party’s fuel hike protest foiled

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy and others were arrested on Friday after the Congress leader and cadre carried out a protest rally to Raj Bhavan, even after the police denied permission to do so.

Reddy is now taken to Amberpet police station, local reports mentioned.

As directed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the TPCC gave a call of protest against the rising fuel prices and organized ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ as a rally from Indira Park in the city.

However, police denied official permit to protest at Raj Bhavan but had allowed a gathering of 200 at Indira Park following COVID-19 restriction. They had suggested submitting representations to the governor online.

However, the Congress party leaders made it clear that they shall continue with the previously planned protest rally, even without police permission.

Police cannot suppress our voice with arrests.we will continue our fight against #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/sgMcMgITul — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 16, 2021

Speaking at Indira Park, Revanth Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister KCR are looting the public. “Of the 150 rupees charged on petrol, taxes worth Rs 60 are being looted by the Modi-KCR duo,” Revanth Reddy added, seeking discussion in all public forums on the issue.