Telangana Cong headquarters shut due to COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: The Congress shut the Gandhi Bhavan, its headquarters, here on Wednesday, for a week after some workers at its Covid-19 control room tested Covid-19 positive.

They were shifted to a hospital. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started sanitization of the building, located at Nampally in the heart of the city.

The Covid-19 control room had been set up by TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy to help the coronavirus infectees.

TPCC Secretary G. Narendra Yadav died of Covid-19 at a hospital, here on Monday, becoming the second Congress leader to succumb to Covid-19 this month. He had attended party meetings at the Gandhi Bhavan in recent days.

Earlier, former chairman of the Congress minority cell in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mohammed Sirajuddin, died at a hospital, here on July 6.

Senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao and TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy had also tested coronavirus positive. Both have recovered.

Source: IANS