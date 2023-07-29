Telangana: Cong leader Uttam Kumar Reddy dispells resignation rumour

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy has vehemently refuted ‘malicious rumours’ suggesting that he was going to leave the party. He said the reports were fake without any basis.

The leader said that some members of the Congress were to blame for spreading rumours about his supposed resignation and joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, but did not mention any names.

“It is unfortunate that one leader in the Congress holding an important position is spreading these rumours to undermine my position and lower my prestige. A couple of Youtube channels and media houses closely associated with the Congress leader have been publishing false, defamatory stories about me and my wife, which have caused us deep anguish. We condemn the baseless and false stories of resigning from the Congress,” he said in a statement released on Saturday, July 29.

Acknowledging he has had issues with certain developments in the party, he said he would address the issues in the party and refrain from giving any statements to the press or the media.

He further stated that he has never met or spoken to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao other than across the aisle in Assembly.

“I condemn these rumours on social media/ other media platforms. My family has contributed the best years of our lives, our wealth, our health, and everything in our life in the service of the Congress party and the general public. I wish to once again reiterate that I have no business, no contracts, no land deals with any government,” his statement read.

Uttam Kumar Reddy has served the Congress party for nearly 30 years and was elected six times as a Member of Parliament.

Nearly a month ago, the Congress leader had to face similar rumours which he denied outrightly.