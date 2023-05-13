Telangana Congress announces Rs 10L for ‘Naatu Naatu’ fame Rahul Sipligunj

Hyderabad: Slamming the state government for failing to acknowledge the Oscar-winning singer from Telangana, Rahul Sipligunj, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the artist.

While speaking at the Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition in continuation of the Hyderabad Youth Declaration at Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally on Friday, Reddy launched the brochure of the competition in the presence of Sipligunj.

Dejecting the state government for ignoring ‘Naatu Naatu’ fame Sipligunj’s efforts which bought international recognition to the state, Revanth Reddy said, “Priyanka Gandhi will attend the prize distribution function of the online quiz competition. Sipliunj will be given Rs 10 lakhs by the party on the occasion.”

