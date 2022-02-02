Telangana: Congress calls for protest over KCR remarks on Constitution

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPPCC) president and member of parliament A Revanth Reddy, expressed significant discontent with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) remarks regarding a “new constitution”.

He urged the Congress cadre to create a stir by launching a 48-hour protest on February 3. The chief minister’s effigy would be burnt in front of Ambedkar statues around the state as part of the protests, he said.

KCR remarks on new Indian constitution

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that India needs to rewrite its Constitution to fulfil people’s expectations and to ensure that the country progresses to its full potential.

Alleging that both the Congress and the BJP have miserably failed in addressing the basic needs of people in the last 75 years, he called for a qualitative change in the country and declared that he would contribute in whatever manner possible to bring the change.

Why does Congress see KCR remarks as problematic?

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Revanth said that KCR’s thinking represents the objectives of the saffron party. “This would be extremely unfair to many groups, notably schedule caste and schedule tribes. KCR needs to apologise for his remarks. We will hold Deeksha and burn his effigies if he fails to do so,” he stated.

Revanth Reddy alleges KCR gave ‘supari’ to Asad Owaisi

The Malkajgiri member of parliament questioned KCR’s support for AIMIM president and Hyderabad member of parliament Asaduddin Owaisi in his overtures in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, claiming that it was apparent that KCR had made a pact to ensure the BJP’s victory in the state.

“If KCR was truly opposed to the BJP, he would have worked hard to ensure that the BJP lost these elections.” However, he is indirectly assisting the party while ostensibly protesting it. KCR and Asad are like a gang of suparis. While KCR got the supari, Asad is his “sharp-shooter, who will ensure non-BJP votes are divided,” Reddy claimed.

KCR remarks insulted the people of Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Reacting to the chief minister’s “expletive-filled diatribe,” Revanth said that in his two-and-a-half-hour address, KCR had consumed more airtime than union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and just seemed drunk.

Rather than replying to the budget and recommendations, KCR used filthy language to disparage a Telugu lady who heads the ministry. He requested KCR to clarify who he was insulting- the finance minister, prime minister, or the people of Telangana. Because the language used by him in the address does not suit his stature, he said.

TPCC remarks on union budget 2022-23

The TPCC chief described the union budget (2022-23) as a “suit-boot” budget that was unsatisfactory for the jobless, poor, and farmers. “Aside from that, the money provided for healthcare and education demonstrate that the administration has failed to learn from its mistakes,” he remarked.