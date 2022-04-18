Telangana: Congress demands sacking of state transport minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Sunday demanded chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao sack the state’s transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar from the cabinet.

The Telangana Congress working president MLA T Jayaprakash Jagga Reddy put forth the demand, alleging that Kumar and a few revenue officials were involved in the harassment of Congress members in the Khammam district.

Reddy asked KCR to launch an inquiry into Kumar’s role in the harassment of members of the opposition. He further alleged that Congress members in Khammam were booked under the PD Act.

In a letter to KCR, he further said, “In fact, I, along with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka had submitted a memorandum to the DGP but no action has been taken so far.”

”Inquiry should be conducted against local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Circle Inspector (CI) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP),” he said. Reddy alleged that Kumar was acting beyond his powers at the behest of his political bosses.