Telangana Congress incharge to visit Hyderabad tomorrow as pressure mounts to pick new state chief

Hyderabad: The future of the Telangana Congress looks bleak post the poor performance in the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. This is the third consecutive blow to the party following the disastrous results of the Huzurnagar and Dubbaka bypolls. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned from his post taking responsibility for the defeat, making way for a new chief.

Manickam Tagore, INC leader and Telangana state in charge will be travelling to Hyderabad on Wednesday to meet with the state Congress leaders as the hunt for the new chief begins. It has been reported that state leaders’ views will be given the utmost preference in making the pick.

On the other hand, BJP has been rising as the new opposition party in the state and is already being credited for dethroning Congress. Rumours are abuzz that a large part of Congress cadre is shifting base to BJP. Recently, actress and politician Vijaya Shanti left Congress and joined BJP. Amidst these circumstances, the choice of a new state PCC chief is going to be a crucial decision.

A Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri constituency and a popular leader, is believed to be the obvious choice. Other leaders from the Reddy community are also being seen as the frontrunners. But picking another leader from the same community might draw criticism from OBC, SC, and ST leaders of the party. Senior leaders like V Hanumantha Rao have openly expressed their disappointment with this and opined that it is time for a change.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP is in plans to build a large OBC cadre in the state. Their last and current state presidents – K Laxman and B Sanjay both belong to the Munnuru Kapu community, classified as BC-D in the state. K Laxman is now the National President of BJP’s OBC Morcha. Hence, the choice of a new TPCC chief for Congress could dictate their future in the state.