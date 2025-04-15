TGMREIS prez accused of using HYDRAA to extort money at Ameenpur

Hyderabad: In an embarrassing situation for the ruling Telangana government, Congress leader and Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) president Faheem Qureshi has been accused of using Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) name to harass and reportedly extort money.

The allegations come at a time when HYDRAA has been going after people involved in illegal encroachment of lakes and public properties in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, none other than HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath shared a news report of a web media outlet which claimed that Faheem Qureshi has been harassing the residents of Ameenpur, demanding them to pay him crores, failing which he reportedly threatened of ‘unleashing’ HYDRAA on them.

Though the residents of Ameenpur represented the issue to chief minister A Revanth Reddy on March 10, the issue became public only after a web media outlet revealed the story, prompting HYDRAA to issue an official statement.

AV Ranganath, who posted the news content along with the representation made by Ameenpur Welfare Association to chief minister A Revanth Reddy on March 10, disclosed that an enquiry was underway, and all the facts would come out in two to three days.

Interestingly, within minutes after Ranganath posted the issue, Faheem’s representation was also shared, in which the latter sought an investigation into “defamatory and false allegations” to tarnish his image. Faheem sought action as per the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) against two web media outlets which reported the allegations.

In the representation made by Ameenpur Welfare Association, the residents alleged that Faheem has been claiming the support of IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, women and child welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

“We the local residents are living in constant fear of further harassment. In light of these grave issues, we respectfully request the Chief Minister of Telangana to intervene and take immediate action against MA Faheem, who is causing severe distress to the community,” the representation of Ameenpur Welfare Association read.