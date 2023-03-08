Telangana: Congress’ Mallu Bhatti to begin his yatra from Mar 16

His padayatra, as part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, will embark in the state on March 16 in Adilabad and conclude in Khammam district.

Telangana: Mallu Bhatti to join Congress's padayatra from March 16
Hyderabad: Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has joined the party’s march with the objective to consolidate its vote base among backward classes and weaker sections.

Bhatti Vikramarka said during a meeting with his supporters in the Madhira constituency. said, “As a CLP leader, I have the responsibility to bring the party to power.”

“Top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have suggested that I undertake a padayatra across the state,” he declared.

