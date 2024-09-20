Telangana Congress MLA announces land as reward on Union Minister Bittu’s head

Hyderabad: A ruling Congress MLA in Telangana found himself in a row over his reported comments that he would give his property to anyone who “brings the head of” Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Vedma Bojju, MLA from Khanapur (ST), who held a protest against the minister’s comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said he is ready to give away his land to whoever beheads Bittu.

“Ravneet Singh Bittu should take back his comments. If he doesn’t take it back, I am also announcing as Khanapur MLA. I will hand over one acre and 38 guntas of land earned by my father to whoever brings his head. That is the assets (we have). I am announcing (giving away) the property of me and my father,” he told TV channels.

Attacking the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha over the statements about the condition of Sikhs in India, the Minister of State for Railways on Sunday said if those “manufacturing bombs” were supporting him, he is the “number one terrorist”.

The MLA could not be reached for his comments.

Meanwhile, the state BJP attacked him over his remarks. “In Telangana, Rahul’s so-called ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’, such dangerous provocations and criminal incitement have become disturbingly normalised,” it claimed on ‘X’.