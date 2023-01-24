Telangana Congress MP assures restoration of OPS if voted to power

Hyderabad: Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday assured the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees of the railway mail service of the P&T (Posts and Telegraph) department if the party comes to power.

The MP while speaking on the recently formed Congress government’s move in Himachal Pradesh where they restored the OPS in its very first meeting, said that his party would further abolish the controversial Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restore the OPS for the central and state government employees.

Speaking at the employees union meeting held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, the MP said, “It is unfortunate that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) are turning a deaf ear to the demand of Central and State employees to restore the old pension scheme.”

The employees are entitled to get 50 percent of their last drawn salary as a pension, remarked the MP while condemning the Modi-led government’s move of ‘privatising every sector’ in the county.

“Congress governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh and the JMM-led UPA government in Jharkhand have restarted the OPS for their employees,” Uttam Kumar added.