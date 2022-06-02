Telangana: Congress party celebrates state formation day

Hyderabad: Celebrating the Telangana formation day, senior members of the Congress party extended their well wishes and greetings. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that in the last eight years, the state has witnessed “extreme misgovernance” by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

In a series of tweets, Gandhi greeted the people of Telangana and paid respects to martyrs and their sacrifices. He added that he felt proud that the Congress party and it’s president Sonia Gandhi “listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana.”

India’s youngest state, Telangana was born out of people's aspirations for a better future.



I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana.#TelanganaFormationDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2022

Gandhi went on to say that Congress’ is committed to building a “model state focused on bringing prosperity especially to farmers, workers, poor & common people.”

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy said while extending his greetings that the Congress party fulfilled the aspirations of the four crore people for the formation of Telangana State.

“The TRS, which came to power with words of consolation to the people, exploits the people. Telangana activists, martyrs, students, youth and farmers were deceived by the TRS regime,” said Revanth.

He added that during TRS’ eight-year rule, the aspirations of Telangana were not fulfilled. “The Congress party made the Warangal Declaration to support farmers and to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana. Congress must constantly strive to this end,” he said.

#TelanganaFormationDay celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan.



AICC incharge for Telangana Shri @manickamtagore ji & other senior leaders participated to celebrate the spirit of Telangana on this Telangana Formation Day. pic.twitter.com/ZOWDJLpzeu — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) June 2, 2022

The 8th Telangana Formation Day celebrations were held at Gandhi Bhavan. TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the national flag.

Senior leaders were present at the event. AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Srinivas Krishnan, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs Sridhar Babu, Jaggareddy, AICC secretary Chinnareddy, working presidents Mahesh Kumar Goud, Geeta Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Maheshwar Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, and VH were among those present.