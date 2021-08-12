Telangana: Congress slams TRS ministers

Hyderabad: Congress has strongly condemned the offensive language used by the state ministers Prashant Reddy and Indra Kiran Reddy towards TPCC President Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media personnel, former Congress MP Mallu Ravi and party spokesperson Dr. Sharvan said that the Dalit Girijana public meet at Indravelli in Adilabad district was a grand success. They claimed that the TRS leaders have become anxious after the wonderful response the Congress has received in the public meet.

Ravi said that due to fear of losing, the TRS leaders are making abusive statements. He said that Congress will form the next government in Telangana State and the corrupt leaders of the TRS will be dealt by law. He said that it is not the tradition of Congress to use offensive language.

Dr. Sharvan said some ministers are issuing statements that they will cut off the tongue. He questioned whether the state ministers and ruling MLAs are carrying knives along with them? The spokesperson said Congress can give a befitting reply to the ministers but it will let the people to give the verdict to the TRS party. He said the TRS leaders will regret their statements after the elections.

He questioned how some of the TRS leaders who possess white ration cards are the owners of expensive cars.

Former Congress State MLA Anil Kumar and Sudheer Reddy also demanded apologies from the TRS ministers.