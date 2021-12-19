Telangana: Congress takes to the streets, protest over inflation

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress activists demonstrated in Khammam, Sangareddy, Chevella, and other areas of the state to protest the soaring costs of essential commodities and the union government’s inability to control inflation. Demonstrations, marches, and town hall meetings were held on December 18.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh participated in a protest padayatra at Chevella for 10 kilometres, which began in Mudimyal and ended in Chevella. Then, during a public gathering beside the Indira Gandhi statue in Chevella, he attacked the Modi administration for the skyrocketing costs of essential commodities and fuel.

Digvijaya Singh accused the central government of serving the interests of a few businessmen while compromising the wellbeing of the ordinary people.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy in his address to the massive gathering, called the BJP and TRS administrations at the centre and state “accomplices in crime” and said that they had robbed “32 lakh crore of public money” since taking office in 2014.

He chastised chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for not cutting the VAT on gas and diesel, claiming that Rao was attempting to downplay growing inflation. He further claimed that the Kaleshwaram project had not helped farmers, despite the fact that the government had spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore on the project.

Revanth said that the revamping of the Pranahita-Chevella project caused injustice to the people of Chevella and pledged to restore the project when Congress comes to power. He recalled the chief minister promising to wage war on the union government in New Delhi and being mocked for not being able to raise smoke.

The protest and public gathering were part of the countrywide Jana Jagran Abhiyan against rising inflation. Similar programmes, organised by Congress legislative party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Khammam and MLA T Jagga Reddy in Sangareddy, received positive feedback.