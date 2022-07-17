Telangana Congress urges Centre to aid the state post floods

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged the Centre to declare the floods in the state a national disaster.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy mentioned that the floods have caused severe damager to the crops. He further highlighted the submergence of house due to rising water levels, and the scarcity of portable drinking water.

The Malkajgiri MP put forth certain demands to tackle the floods stating, “An immediate relief package of Rs 2,000 crore must be provided by the Central government to Telangana to be used for repair and reconstruction of roads and to reinstate supply of essential commodities to the public.”

Reddy also asked for the National Disaster Response Force to be deployed in Telangana. The TPCC chief blamed the state government for neglecting the loss in the agricultural sector due to natural calamities.

He urged PM Modi to send a team of experts to assess the crop loss and chart a way forward, adding that the farmers should be given Rs 15,000 per acer to compensate the losses along with subsidy for seeds. “Families of the deceased should be provided financial aid,” he stressed.