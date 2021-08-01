Telangana continues to attract investments due to successful leadership: KTR

Hyderabad: IT and Industry Minister KT Ramarao said that Telangana is occupying the top position in the country in terms of industrial development.

Speaking at the inauguration of Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited at Mekaguda of Rangareddy, KTR said that the state attracted Rs. 2. 20 lakh crores during the year 2015 through TS i-pass.

He said that due to successful leadership and stable government in Telangana, investors are coming forward to invest in the state. Due to these two aspects, Telangana has got the distinction of being the most rapidly developing state in the country. Investments in the state are creating job opportunities for unemployed youths.

The chief minister has done revolutionary reforms in the industrial sector and introduced TS i-pass policies which are not found in any other states of the country. TS-iPASS is a certification service to establish industries, manufacturing, and services, in the state of Telangana, The process allows a single mechanism for doing business with the state, including obtaining required permissions within 15 days. If the approval has not come within two weeks it shall be considered as deemed approved. Water and electricity are being provided for the setting up of industries in the state.

KTR advised the company management to provide more job opportunities to the local youngsters. Through this company, 500 people will get direct jobs while 3000 people will get indirect employment. He assured the company about the government’s full cooperation and help.

Speaking on the occasion company chairman Gautam Chand highly applauded the Telangana TS i-pass policy to help establish industries by granting approvals through the new single-window system.

Gautam Chand said that the largest marble industry in the country has been set up in Mekaguda Rangareddy. Through this plant super Jumbo and Jumbo marble slabs will be produced.