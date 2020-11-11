Telangana continues to record more COVID recoveries

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to see more recoveries from Covid-19 than the new cases. According to the health department, 1,745 people recovered from the infection while 1,196 new cases were detected during the last 24 hours.

The new infections pushed the overall tally to 2,53,651.

Five more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,390. The state’s fatality rate stands 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

The health officials said 44.96 per cent deaths were due to Covid-19 and 55.04 per cent due to comorbidities.

COVID-19 Recoveries

The cumulative recoveries have now gone up to 2,34,234. The recovery rate now stands at 92.34 per cent, slightly lower than the national average of 92.7 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported less than 200 cases. With 192 cases it continues to record the highest number of new infections. The cases in districts also showed a downward trend. Rangareddy district saw the second highest number of cases at 121 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (101), Nalgonda (89), Bhadradri Kothagudem (81), Karimnagar (73), Warangal Urban (51) and Khammam (42).

Active Cases

The state now has 18,027 active cases, of which 15,205 are in home or institutional isolation.

According to a media bulletin by the health department, a total of 44,635 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and out of them 41,600 were conducted in the government-run laboratories.

There are 18 government and 47 private laboratories conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT tests. There are also 1,076 Rapid Antigen testing centres run by the government.

The cumulative number of tests rose to 47,29,401. Samples tested per million population surged to 1,27,066.

Out of the total 2,53,651 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,77,556) were asymptomatic and 30 per cent (76,095) symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.92 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

The bed status in 61 government-run hospitals treating Covid patients shows that 7,339 out of 8,561 beds are vacant.

In 225 private hospitals, 6,981 out of 8,581 beds are vacant.

Source: IANS