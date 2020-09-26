Telangana continues to see surge in Covid cases

Hyderabad, Sep 26 : The Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued to surge as the state reported 2,239 new infections on Saturday.

This has pushed the state’s tally to 1,83,866 cases. Eleven more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,091.

The fatality rate in the state remains at 0.59 per cent against the national average of 1.58 per cent.

The daily count shows a spike in both Greater Hyderabad and the districts.

The state again reported more recoveries than new cases in a day. With 2,281 recoveries, the cumulative number has gone up to 1,52,441.

The recovery rate has gone up further to 82.90 per cent against the national average of 81.98 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 30,334 including 24,683 in home/institutional isolation.

According to a media bulletin released from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, 58,925 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Friday. These include 25,927 primary contacts.

With this, the state has so far tested 28,00,925 samples. Samples tested per million population improved further to 75,438. Officials say the daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

The district wise daily count of cases show that state capital Hyderabad continues to top the list. It reported 316 new cases, a drop from 386 the previous day.

The spike in districts continued. Rangareddy district recorded second highest number of cases at 192, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (164), Nalgonda (141), Karimnagar (106), Bhadradri Kothagudem (91), Warangal Urban (91) and Siddipet (79).

The bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid-19 patients shows that 6,564 out of 8,841 beds are vacant.

A total of 225 private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients have 9,469 beds, of which 6,097 are vacant.

The data also shows that 65.23 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years while 21.82 were above 51 years of age. The positive cases include 12.95 per cent who were below 20 years.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.17 per cent were female.

