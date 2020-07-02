Telangana continues to witness spike in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,213 people testing positive while eight deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the tally to 18,570 and the toll to 275.

COVID cases in GHMC areas

As many as 998 of the new cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, followed by neighbouring Medchal district with 54 cases.

A state government bulletin said 9,069 people have been discharged so far, while 9,226 were under treatment.

Samples tested

According to the bulletin, 5,356 samples were tested on Thursday. Cumulatively, 98,153 samples have been tested.

Source: PTI