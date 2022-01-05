Telangana continues to witness spike in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to witness a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,520 new infections being reported.

The tally of cases stood at 6,85,543, while the death toll rose to 4,034 with one more fatality, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 979, followed by Ranga Reddy (174) and Medchal Malkajgiri (132) districts, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 209 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,75,341.

The number of active cases was 6,168, the bulletin said.

It said 42,531 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,98,83,141.

The samples tested per million population were 8,02,878.

The case fatality and recovery rates were 0.58 per cent at 98.51 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, no fresh case of Omicron was reported in Telangana today. The cumulative number of cases of the new coronavirus variant was 94.

With 43 people having recovered, the number of active Omicron cases was 51.

In a massive jump, Telangana on Tuesday recorded 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, more than double that was reported on Monday.