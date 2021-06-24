Telangana: Cop saves accident victim with CPR



Hyderabad: A policeman in Telangana saved a youth’s life by pumping his heart when his heartbeat had stopped after a road accident.

The first aid provided by the cop helped revived the heartbeat of the 21-year-old, who was then shifted to a hospital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Karimnagar town. M.A. Khaleel, working as a police constable in One Town police station, came to the rescue of M.D. Abdul Khan after the latter was knocked by a motorbike.

Khan, who was walking on the road, fell unconscious. Realising that the victim’s heartbeat has stopped, Khaleel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He kept continuously pumping Khan’s heart. After few minutes, the youth regained his heartbeat. The cop then called an ambulance and got him shifted to a hospital.

The video of the cop’s heroic effort went viral on social media on Wednesday. Netizens showered praise on him.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy also praised the constable. “Dear Khaleel, the way you have responded to save him deserves every bit of appreciation. Keep up the excellent work,” he tweeted.

#TheFirstResponder

Keep up the excellent work. https://t.co/XvjR2WBChj — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) June 23, 2021

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Kamalasan Reddy also appreciated the constable’s effort and recommended his name for a life-saving award.