Police bust fake passport racket; 4 Bangladeshis, 2 cops among 8 held

Hyderabad: Four Bangladesh nationals and two policemen were among eight people arrested for fraudulently obtaining Indian passports from Nizamabad district of Telangana, the police said here on Tuesday. The bust was done by the Cyberabad police.

During investigation, it was found that as many as 72 passports were forged as part of the racket, they said. Reports were sent to Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Hyderabad for cancellation of these passports and the foreigners Regional Registration Office was also requested for issuance of LOC (lookout circular) against the passport holders, police said.

The bust wad done after after the police acted on a complaint last month from an immigration officer at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) that three Bangladeshis were departing for Dubai by a flight with Indian passports procured through fake documents.

Investigation revealed that the accused had stayed at Bodhan town of Nizamabad Distric. One agent from West Bengal, along with the other accused had arranged fake Aadhaar cards and helped them obtain Indian passport fraudulently, Cyberabad commissioner of police V C Sajjanar said.

“We are coordinating with unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) regarding cancellation of these 72 Aadhaar cards. We are apprising District Collectors and SPs of various districts of West Bengal regarding these 72 persons,” the Commissioner said.

During the course of investigation, one more Bangladesh national and two persons who arranged flight tickets were arrested and a sub-inspector of police and assistant sub-inspector, who conducted inquiry during the verification of passports, were subsequently arrested, police said.

In total, there are 11 accused in the crime, of which of which four of them – Nitai Das (alias Sanjib Dutta), Mohammed Rana Mia (alias Sandip Mondal), Mohammed Hasibur Rehman (alias Ramu Das) and Parimal Bain (alias Shivam) are from Bangladesh. The two accused cops (who worked as special branch officers) are P. Mallesh Rao and B. Anil Kumar.

Special teams were formed to nab three other absconding accused including one mediator who helped the foreigners cross illegally into India and another man, who created fake and fabricated Aadhaa rcards, police added.

