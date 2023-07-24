Telangana: Cops trace 9,720 stolen, misplaced mobile phones in 100 days

Hyderabad: In over 100 days, the Telangana police identified 9,720 mobile phones that were either stolen or misplaced by their owners and successfully unlocked 4,083 cell phones before returning them to their owners.

Telangana police are utilizing the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) site to prevent stolen or lost mobile phones.

The police had trained its officials in the usage of the Department of Telecommunications’ CEIR and had supplied login ids to all 780 police stations in the state.

Cyberabad contributed the most in Telangana, with 554, Rachakonda contributed 321, Warangal contributed 300, and Hyderabad contributed 265.