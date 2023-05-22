Telangana: Cops trace, return over 1k mobiles in 1 month using CIER

Hyderabad: The Telangana police’s Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, aimed at curbing mobile theft and counterfeiting, traced 4,226 and returned more than 1,000 phones after unblocking it.

Speaking to reporters, state Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar informed that the Additional DGP M Bhagwat has been designated as the nodal officer for the CIER portal.

“The day-to-day monitoring and tracing have resulted in handing over 1,016 mobile phones to their rightful owners over a short span of one month. Considerable contributions have come from the Cyberabad Commissionarate with 149 mobile devices, Warangal Commissionarate with 91 mobile devices and Kamareddy District with 79 mobile devices,” the DGP told reporters.

Officially launched nationwide on May 17, The CEIR portal was developed by the Department of Tele-Communication.

Telangana police launched CEIR as a pilot project for one month – April 20 to May 22. During that time period, 16, 011 mobile phones were blocked to prevent theft of personal data.

“In view of the above notable achievement by the Telangana Police in coordination with DoT, to serve the citizens of Telangana more user-friendly, an integration of the CEIR application with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems citizen portal has been completed. We appeal to the citizens to utilize this service for lost/missing mobiles,” the DGP stated