Telangana coronavirus surge continues

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases with 213 people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, taking the taly to 5,406, while four deaths took the toll to 191.

The state government, which recently announced that about 50,000 samples would be tested in Hyderabad and adjoining areas as part of measures to check the spread of virus, tested1,251 samples on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 44,431 samples have been tested, a state government bulletin said.

Out of the 213 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 165.

The bulletin said 3,027 people have been discharged so far, while 2,188 were under treatment.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana has already crossed 5,000 mark.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday.

Source: PTI/ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.