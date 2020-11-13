Telangana COVID-19 cases dip below 1000; recoveries outnumber new cases

Hyderabad: In a slight dip, Telangana’s daily count of COVID-19 cases dropped to below 1,000 on Friday, even as the cumulative tally surpassed the 2.55 lakh-mark. Of the 42,163 tested, 997 people are reported positive on Thursday.

Four more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,397. The case fatality rate stands at 0.54 per cent, which is lower than the national average of 1.5 per cent.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region continues to contribute the highest number of cases (169), most of the cases are registered in the urban districts of the state.

As many as 1,222 patients have recovered from COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday, translating into a recovery rate of 92.76 per cent, while the national recovery rate stands slightly higher at 92.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, The Telangana state government has instructed the health department to take early steps to meet the exigencies in case of a COVID-19 second wave. During a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the Telangana health minister Eatala Rajendar informed that in case of the second wave, the state has gathered an adequate number for RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests at each and every district, area hospital, CHC, and PHCs.