Telangana: COVID-19 included in Aarogyashri

Hyderabad: Telangana government has taken an important decision to include COVID-19 in the Aarogyasri scheme. The Central government had included COVID-19 in Ayushman Bharat and the Telangana government will include COVID-19 treatment under the joint scheme of Aarogyashri and Ayushman Bharat.

COVID-19 treatment has been divided into 17 types, 14 types will be treated in government hospitals. Soon guidelines shall be issued for the treatment in the private hospitals in phase wise.

Due to the Center Government’s Aayushman Bharat scheme, the state government is planning to include 1668 kinds of diseases for free treatment. The government had decided to treat 642 of these diseases in government hospitals.

Till now treatment under Aarogyasri was given in 50 beds hospitals. After the decision to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, it has been decided to take the patients in 6 beds hospitals of Primary Health centers and 30 beds Social Health Centres.

Health officials told that guidelines are being prepared for treatment in six beds private hospitals under Aarogyasri + Aayushman Bharat schemes.

About 77.10 lakh people are benefiting from aarogyasri scheme and more will be included under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The central government will bear 60% of the treatment cost while the 40% will be borne by the state government.

Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Telangana government is expected to get Rs 250 crore.

Under Aarogyasri, one family shall get treatment upto Rs 2 lacs while under Ayushman Bharat scheme a family will get treatment up to Rs. 5 lacs.

Some 640 new diseases are being included in aarogyasri scheme including fever, malaria, dengue, chikungunya, diarrhoea, gastro, snake and dog bites, pneumonia, arthritis, laser therapy, HIV, blood transmission, liver diseases, neurology and other diseases.

If the residents of Telangana got sick while in other states they can get free treatment through aarogyasri + ayushman Bharat card.

Similarly, the residents of other states can avail free treatment in Telangana. The respective states will bear the cost of treatments.

About those 1668 diseases which are not included in the scheme, the patient can avail up to Rs one lakh by the approval of aarogyasri scheme officials.