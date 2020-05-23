Telangana: COVID-19 toll rises to 48 as three more succumb

Hyderabad: The death toll due to Covid-19 in Telangana mounted to 48 as three more persons succumbed to the deadly virus on Friday.

14 deaths in four days

With this, the state has reported 14 deaths in four days. Five deaths were reported on Thursday, two deaths on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

The state health authorities did not disclose any information about the fatalities.

Coronavirus cases in TS

In one of the highest single-day jumps, 62 tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 1,761. Greater Hyderabad continued to be the hot spot accounting for 42 of the fresh cases. One case was reported from neighboring Ranga Reddy district.

Migrants also continued to be a cause for worry for authorities as 19 migrants tested positive. With this, the total number of cases among migrants rose 118.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, seven persons were discharged from hospital. With this, the number of people cured/discharged rose to 1,043. The number of active cases now stands at 670.

Source: IANS

