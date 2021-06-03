Telangana: COVID positive woman infects daughter-in-law by hugging forcibly

Hyderabad: In the ongoing second wave, while there are many COVID-infected people are undergoing treatment in the hospital, there are many people who are in home isolation. During home isolation, people are troubled by this loneliness, among other mental health concerns.

A strange case has come to light from a village in Telangana, a COVID-19 positive woman upset about being isolated, hugged her daughter-in-law and infected her with COVID.

As reported by the Times of India, the woman forcefully embraced her daughter-in-law and infected her with COVID-19. Later, when the daughter-in-law’s COVID report came positive, she was thrown and her two children out of the house Somaripeta village.

As per the media report, on May 29, the victim’s sister brought her to her parent’s house in Thimmapur village in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The woman’s husband works as a tractor driver in Odisha where he had gone to work about seven months ago. The woman was married three years ago and has been staying at her husband’s house for the past three years.

The victim complained about the incident to department of revenue officials in a video interview that took place on May 31.

The daughter-in-law said after her mother-in-law tested positive for COVID, she was isolated and given food in a certain area and her grandchildren were also not allowed near her, which had apparently upset her.

She also claimed that her mother-in-law suddenly hugged her, saying, “Do you all want to live happily ever after I die?” Officials said she had the clear intention that the daughter-in-law should also be affected by COVID-19. The daughter-in-law is currently in home isolation at her sister’s home and is under treatment.

Two revenue officers visited the daughter-in-law’s home and provided her with COVID-19 treatment. Officials also said they are ready to receive the woman’s complaint.

According to an official, the woman will be instructed on the steps she should take if she intends to pursue a case against her mother-in-law.