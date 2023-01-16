Telangana: Covishield vaccine stock runs dry in the state

Hyderabad: The COVID-19 status bulletin released by the government, since January 10 has reflected that the Covishield vaccine stock availability in the state is zero.

The state has run out of vaccines both at cold chain points (CCP) and district vaccine stores (DVS) apart from the state-level stores upsetting citizens.

Telangana minister for health T. Harish Rao on December 23 in a video conference with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the state had eight lakh doses of Covaxin, 80,000 doses of Covishield and no doses of Corbevax.

The Covishield stock in the state was 69,850 doses as per the COVID-19 bulletin released by the office of the director of public health and family welfare on January 1.

Gradually, on January 9 the available stock went down to 36,740 doses and on January 10 the vaccine went out of stock.

Meanwhile, on the CoWin website, private hospitals in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts are still accepting slot bookings for Covishield till January 18.

A similar situation prevails in the Medchal district where the website also displayed UPHC Kukatpally administering Covishield for free but all slots were booked till January 18.

Covaxin however remains to be in stock with the state having 2,22,080 doses of Covaxin at CCP and DVS and another 52,870 doses stocked at state-level stores on Saturday, taking the total available doses to 2,74,950.