Telangana: Cow severely injured after tiger attack in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: A cow suffered injuries after being severely attacked by a tiger in Telangana on Monday. The incident occurred near Gundlamadugu village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district here.

While talking to ANI, A. Appaya, an official in the forest department, said basing the scratch marks on the cow’s body, it has been confirmed that the tiger attacked the cow and later escaped into the forest area.

“In Bhadradri Kothagudem district forest area, we have received information about the movement of a tiger near Gundlamadugu Village. Later we got to know that the tiger has attacked a small cow. The cow is alive. Based on the scratch marks on the body of the cow, footprints, and pug marks we have confirmed it was a tiger that attacked the cow,” Appaya said.

He said that the villagers have formed special parties for monitoring the tiger.

“We have fixed the camera traps in the adjoining forest areas to monitor the tiger’s movement. People in the surrounding areas need not panic, we have taken all the precautionary measures. We advise the people to not go deep into the forest,” he added.

